Microsoft announces Windows 365 Cloud PC for commercial customers

Today, at the Inspire 2021 partner conference, Microsoft announced the Windows 365 Cloud PC, a new cloud service that will allow organizations to?experience Windows 10 or Windows 11 on any device from the cloud. Windows 365 Cloud PC is built on Azure Virtual Desktop service and will be available for organizations from August 2nd.

With Windows 365, organizations can choose the size of the Cloud PC based on their needs with predictable per user per month pricing. Since Windows will be running in the cloud, users can instant-on boot to their personal Cloud PC and stream their business apps, data and settings?across devices.?You just need a web browser to access the Windows 365 Cloud PC. So, you can enjoy Windows 365 from any device including your Mac, iPad, Linux PC, and an Android device.

Microsoft is also making it easy for enterprise IT to procure, deploy and manage Cloud PCs. Microsoft Endpoint Manager will show Cloud PCs alongside traditional physical PCs for easy manageability. Endpoint Analytics dashboard will allow the IT to easily identify the Cloud PC environments that are not performing well and upgrade them if required.

Cloud PC represents the next big step in cloud computing that connects the Microsoft Cloud and personal devices in a powerful new way. With the announcement of Windows 365, we’re inviting organizations, employees, and partner store imagine experiences with Windows and their devices and look forward to creating new scenarios for users everywhere.

Source: Microsoft