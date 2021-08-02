Microsoft’s Windows 365 Cloud PC is now available for business and enterprise customers

Last month, Microsoft announced Windows 365, a cloud PC service for commercial customers. Microsoft today announced the general availability of the service. Windows 365 will enable organizations to securely stream the full Windows experience—including all their apps, data, and settings—to personal or corporate devices.

Since Windows 365 runs on Microsoft Cloud, you can enjoy an instant-on boot experience on any device including your Windows, Mac, iPad, Android, and coming soon Linux device. You can pick up right where you left off, because the state of your Cloud PC remains the same, even when you switch devices.

Windows 365 will be offered in two variants:

Windows 365 Business (for organizations with up to 300 employees)

Windows 365 Enterprise (for organizations with more than 300 employees)

Windows 365 Business Windows 365 Enterprise Click –to-provision directly from product page X “No-domain” set up X Self-serve troubleshooting – reset X “Cloud Save” (minimal Azure storage and potentially ODfB) X X Self-serve upgrades X Universal Print (UP) Integration X Partner/programmatic enablement (Graph APIs, MSP tooling) X Custom images X Image Management [store, replicate, deploy] X MEM policy driven provisioning, management and guided scenarios X EA based reporting, monitoring X Service health, operational health alerts X Connection to on-premises [networks, apps, resources] + diagnostics X Advanced MEM based troubleshooting and device management X

Source: Microsoft