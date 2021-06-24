Microsoft Windows 11 will come with a redesigned Settings menu

Early today, Microsoft announced Windows 11, the next major version of Windows. Windows 11 comes with new Start experience, redesigned task bar, all-new Microsoft Store, improved Windows Update and more. During the event, Microsoft didn’t talk about few things like File Explorer, Settings app, and few other stuffs.

In the Windows 11 intro video, Microsoft provided a glimpse of the upcoming Settings UI. As you can see from the image, Microsoft has revamped the Settings UI and it looks completely different from the current Settings UI in Windows 10.

Do you like the new Settings UI coming in Windows 11? Are you happy with the current Settings app in Windows 10? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Microsoft