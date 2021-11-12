Microsoft releases a Windows 11 desktop wallpaper in celebration of the upcoming holidays

Kervin Brisseaux is a Haitian American creative director from NYC. He combines influences from his background in architecture with cues from fashion, music and other facets of pop culture into his vibrant illustration style. Microsoft has partnered with Brisseaux to create a Windows 11 desktop wallpaper in celebration of the upcoming holidays. The abstract artwork can be seen above and you can download it here for free.
The light and bright elements of the visual story Brisseaux imagined for his background track with the new color palette and softer, more approachable graphics of Windows 11. Soft floral elements and ribbons play on the operating system’s modern and engaging rounded geometry, while invoking holiday gift-giving traditions.
Source: Microsoft