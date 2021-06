During the launch event last week, Microsoft revealed the new dark theme coming with Windows 11. At the event, Microsoft only provided a glimpse of the dark theme. Recently, a Microsoft employee posted several screenshots of Windows 11 Build 22000.51 on the web. You can check out the screenshot gallery below.

Gallery

The new dark theme looks great in all the following components of Windows.

Start menu/Desktop

Widgets

Settings

File Explorer

Source: Alumia_italia