Microsoft announces availability of Windows 10 May 2021 Update

Microsoft today announced the availability of Windows 10 May 2021 Update (Windows 10, version 21H1) for select devices running Windows 10, version 2004 or later. As usual, Microsoft is taking a measured seeker-based approach to the rollout of the Windows 10 May 2021 Update. Microsoft is throttling availability up over the coming weeks to ensure a reliable download experience for all.

Here’s how you can download Windows 10 May 2021 Update:

If you would like to install the new release, open your Windows Update settings (Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update) and select Check for updates. If the update appears, you can simply select Download and install to get started.

The May 2021 Update is now available through Windows Server Update Services (including Configuration Manager), Windows Update for Business and the Volume Licensing Service Center (VLSC). You can download the Windows 10 May 2021 Update here from Microsoft.