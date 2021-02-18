Microsoft: The next Windows 10 Long Term Servicing Channel release will be supported only for 5 years

Microsoft today announced changes to the support lifecycle of the upcoming Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC (Long Term Servicing Channel) and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC. Instead of 10 years, Microsoft has reduced the support lifecycle of Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC to 5-years. Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC is maintaining the same 10-year support lifecycle as before.

Microsoft mentioned the following as the reason behind this change:

Through in-depth conversations with customers, we have found that many who previously installed an LTSC version for information worker desktops have found that they do not require the full 10-year lifecycle. With the fast and increasing pace of technological change, it is a challenge to get the up-to-date experience customers expect when using a decade-old product. Where scenarios do require 10 years of support, we have found in our conversations that these needs are often better solved with Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC.

Microsoft also confirmed that it is not changing the lifecycle of the LTSC versions that have been previously released. Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC will be released in the second half (H2) of 2021. Today, Microsoft announced that Office 2021 LTSC will be released later this year, you can read about it here.

Source: Microsoft