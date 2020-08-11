Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 19042.450 (20H2) to Beta Channel insiders

Microsoft today announced the release of Windows 10 20H2 Build 19042.450 (KB4566782) to Insiders in the Beta Channel. This is a small update with a small bug fix and security updates. Find the full change log of this Windows 10 build below.
What’s new in Windows 10 Build 19042.450:
- We have fixed an issue in Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps that allows single sign-on authentication when an app does not have the Enterprise Authentication capability. With the release of CVE-2020-1509, UWP applications might begin prompting the user for credentials.
- Security updates to the Microsoft Scripting Engine, Internet Explorer, Windows Graphics, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Kernel, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Media, Windows Shell, the Windows Wallet Service, Microsoft Edge Legacy, Windows Cloud Infrastructure, Windows Authentication, the Windows AI Platform, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Storage and Filesystems, Windows Update Stack, Windows File Server and Clustering, Windows Hybrid Storage Services, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, the Microsoft JET Database Engine, and Windows SQL components.
Source: Microsoft
