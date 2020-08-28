Windows 10 will soon allow you to save storage space by archiving apps

Apple iOS allows you to offload apps to free up storage used by the app but keeps its documents and data. When you try to open an offloaded app, Apple will download the app again from the internet and you can use the app normally as before since the app’s documents and data are maintained as it is. Microsoft is now testing a similar feature called “Archive apps”.

Windows 10 Archive apps feature will allow you to save storage space on your PC by archiving unused apps automatically. Just like in iOS, when you try to open an archived app, Windows 10 will restore the app from the internet.

Microsoft is now testing this feature with a select set of Windows Insiders running the latest build. I guess Microsoft will officially announce this feature along with the release of next Insider build.