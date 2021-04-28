At their recent Surface event, Microsoft announced a number of accessories for Windows 10, often focussed on working better with Microsoft Teams.

ALumia has now discovered that Microsoft is set to release a dedicated app to manage and update these accessories. The app will support the following devices:

microsoft accessory centre

The app has not been publicly released yet, but can be viewed in the Store here.

Microsoft Accessory Center
