At their recent Surface event, Microsoft announced a number of accessories for Windows 10, often focussed on working better with Microsoft Teams.
ALumia has now discovered that Microsoft is set to release a dedicated app to manage and update these accessories. The app will support the following devices:
- Modern USB Headset
- Modern USB-C Speaker
- Modern Wireless Headset
- Modern Webcam
- USB Link
The app has not been publicly released yet, but can be viewed in the Store here.
Developer: Microsoft Corporation
Price: Kostenlos
