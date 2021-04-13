The new Microsoft Modern Webcam delivers 1080p HDR video for just $69.99 USD

Microsoft today announced the new Microsoft Modern Webcam delivering 1080p, HDR, 78° field of view video for just $69.99 USD. True Look feature ensures you look your best with auto white balance, auto light adjustment, and facial retouch. Featuring a Microsoft Teams LED usage indicator, plus controls that let you open and close the privacy shutter to turn Teams video on and off. The cable storage and carrying case doesn’t crowd your workspace or bag and is out of the way on calls.

The Microsoft Modern Webcam delivers high-quality, reliable video conferencing to enhance or add to your existing PC setup with an experience certified for Microsoft Teams.

Microsoft Modern Webcam is coming to the US in June 2021.

Source: Microsoft