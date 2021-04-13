Microsoft announces Surface Headphones 2+ with dedicated Microsoft Teams button

Along with the new Surface Laptop 4, Microsoft today announced the new Surface Headphones 2+. The new Surface Headphones 2+ features 13 levels of active noise cancellation, earcup dials, an advanced 8-microphone system, 18.5 hours of music listening time or up to 15 hours of voice calling time, and the all-day comfort. The only difference between Surface Headphones 2 and Surface Headphones 2+ is Microsoft Teams certification. Since the Surface Headphones 2+ is certified for Microsoft Teams, it comes with a dongle for great meeting experience with on-ear Teams controls and improved remote calling.

Light states on the USB Link indicate you are muted or have an incoming call.

Interact directly with Microsoft Teams to answer calls, adjust volume, and mute and unmute yourself.

Surface Headphones 2+ are certified for Microsoft Teams, enabling touch control of Microsoft Teams features.

Take your Microsoft Teams meetings and calls on iOS or Android phones via Bluetooth

Replace the Surface USB Link in case of loss, and Surface Headphones Ear Pads in case of damage or when it’s time to re-deploy to a new user.

Microsoft Surface Headphones 2+?will be available for?$299.99 USD, you can find more details here