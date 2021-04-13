Microsoft announces Surface Headphones 2+ with dedicated Microsoft Teams button

Along with the new Surface Laptop 4, Microsoft today announced the new Surface Headphones 2+. The new Surface Headphones 2+ features 13 levels of active noise cancellation, earcup dials, an advanced 8-microphone system, 18.5 hours of music listening time or up to 15 hours of voice calling time, and the all-day comfort. The only difference between Surface Headphones 2 and Surface Headphones 2+ is Microsoft Teams certification. Since the Surface Headphones 2+ is certified for Microsoft Teams, it comes with a dongle for great meeting experience with on-ear Teams controls and improved remote calling.
- Light states on the USB Link indicate you are muted or have an incoming call.
- Interact directly with Microsoft Teams to answer calls, adjust volume, and mute and unmute yourself.
- Surface Headphones 2+ are certified for Microsoft Teams, enabling touch control of Microsoft Teams features.
- Take your Microsoft Teams meetings and calls on iOS or Android phones via Bluetooth
- Replace the Surface USB Link in case of loss, and Surface Headphones Ear Pads in case of damage or when it’s time to re-deploy to a new user.
Microsoft Surface Headphones 2+?will be available for?$299.99 USD, you can find more details here
