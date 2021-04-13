Microsoft announces Modern USB-C Speaker with a dedicated Teams button

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft Modern USB-C Speaker

Microsoft today announced the new Modern USB-C Speaker that will offer you high-quality audio for= meetings, calls and casual music listening. The Modern USB-C Speaker is Microsoft Teams certified and comes with a powerful speaker driver, dual microphones and intuitive controls and indicators.

  • Intuitive meeting controls: Featuring easy-to-use buttons, including mute control with status light to easily see whether you can be heard.
  • Optimized for voice: High-quality speakers are optimal for meetings, calls, and music.
  • Certified for Microsoft Teams: Seamlessly integrates with your Surface or other Windows 10 PC. With quick-access control panel for Microsoft Teams calls.
  • Noise-reducing microphone: Omni-directional, background noise-reducing microphone captures your voice better than your PC alone.
  • Premium, compact design: Cable storage and carrying case doesn’t crowd your workspace or bag and is out of the way on calls.
  • USB-C connection: Offering plug-and-play ease.

The Microsoft Modern USB-C Speaker will be available in June for $99.99 USD. Find more details in this page.

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments