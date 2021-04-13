Microsoft announces Modern USB-C Speaker with a dedicated Teams button

Microsoft today announced the new Modern USB-C Speaker that will offer you high-quality audio for= meetings, calls and casual music listening. The Modern USB-C Speaker is Microsoft Teams certified and comes with a powerful speaker driver, dual microphones and intuitive controls and indicators.
- Intuitive meeting controls: Featuring easy-to-use buttons, including mute control with status light to easily see whether you can be heard.
- Optimized for voice: High-quality speakers are optimal for meetings, calls, and music.
- Certified for Microsoft Teams: Seamlessly integrates with your Surface or other Windows 10 PC. With quick-access control panel for Microsoft Teams calls.
- Noise-reducing microphone: Omni-directional, background noise-reducing microphone captures your voice better than your PC alone.
- Premium, compact design: Cable storage and carrying case doesn’t crowd your workspace or bag and is out of the way on calls.
- USB-C connection: Offering plug-and-play ease.
The Microsoft Modern USB-C Speaker will be available in June for $99.99 USD. Find more details in this page.
