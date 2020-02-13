Microsoft will offer GitHub Enterprise and Power Platform for free to enterprise B2B startups

Back in 2018, Microsoft announced the Microsoft for Startups program that provides product, technical, and go-to-market benefits to help accelerate the growth of startups. Through this program, Microsoft also offered joint sales engagements with startups, along with access to latest Microsoft technology, and new community spaces that promote collaboration across local and global ecosystems. Since its launch, thousands of startups from more than 140 countries have joined this program and these startups are on pace to close more than $1 billion in new sales in the next year alone.

Microsoft today also announced two new benefits to startups that become part of Microsoft for Startups program. Microsoft will offer GitHub Enterprise and Power Platform for free to these startups, learn more about it below.

GitHub Enterprise: Starting today, all new and current startups in the program will receive access to GitHub Enterprise. GitHub Enterprise extends the flexibility and functionality of GitHub with features that simplify account administration and provide additional security, compliance and deployment controls as teams scale.

Starting today, all new and current startups in the program will receive access to GitHub Enterprise. GitHub Enterprise extends the flexibility and functionality of GitHub with features that simplify account administration and provide additional security, compliance and deployment controls as teams scale. Microsoft Power Platform: In the coming months, all new and current startups will also receive access to Microsoft Power Platform which empowers organizations to analyze data, build solutions, automate processes and create virtual agents.

Source: Microsoft