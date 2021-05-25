Microsoft will allow Microsoft Teams users to send Fluid components in chats

Microsoft today announced the support for Fluid components in Microsoft Teams chat. With this support, users will be able to send a chat message with a table, action items or a list that can be co-authored and edited by everyone in line. Since Fluid components are web-based, they can be edited in real-time or asynchronously. Also, Fluid components can be copied and pasted across Teams chats.

Fluid components in Microsoft Teams chat is now in private preview and will be available to more customers in the coming months.

History of Fluid framework:

Microsoft first announced Fluid Framework at Build 2019. Later at Ignite 2019, Microsoft announced the public preview of Fluid Framework for end-users and developers. In early 2020, Microsoft announced the public preview of Fluid Framework for all Office 365 enterprise users worldwide. At Build 2020, Microsoft announced that it is open sourcing the Fluid Framework to attract more developers. Microsoft also released developer documentation and tooling for Fluid Framework.

Source: Microsoft