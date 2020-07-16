Microsoft will bring VS Code to Apple Silicon-based devices

Right now, when you launch the VS Code IDE on an Apple Silicon-based device, you will be presented with the above crash screen. This is because VS Code is not supported on Apple Silicon devices. Porting VS Code to Apple Silicon-based devices is not an easy job for Microsoft. Electron, the framework on which VS Code is built, is not supported on Apple Silicon for now. Electron team is currently reviewing the work that needs to be done across Electron, the ecosystem and our dependencies to provide support for Apple Silicon and macOS 11.

Microsoft has now confirmed that it is planning to bring VS Code to Apple Silicon devices in the future.

“We’re definitely looking at adding support for Mac/ARM in VS Code. We don’t have a timeline yet but our team is looking into it. A large number of VS Code users are on macOS so we’re committed to support them on the new hardware too,” a Microsoft spokesperson told ZDNet.

Also, some extensions of the VS Code depend on native binaries. Microsoft is now working with the maintainers of the popular extensions with native dependencies to bring Apple Silicon support.

Last week, Microsoft announced the release of VS Code for Windows on ARM. With this support, Windows on ARM devices like Surface Pro X can run VS Code without any issues. You can read about it here.

via: ZDNet Source: GitHub