Manage Objectives and Key Results with Transparency | Microsoft Viva Goals

Microsoft announced the general availability of the new Microsoft Viva Goals, a tool for tracking goals and progress that supports the Objectives and Key Results (OKR) goal-setting framework. Microsoft says it can help companies align the efforts of their teams to the organization’s top business priorities.

“Microsoft Viva Goals is a goal-setting and management solution that aligns teams to your organization’s strategic priorities, driving results and a thriving business,” Microsoft says in the blog post announcing the GA of Viva Goals. “We help business leaders build higher performing teams, HR leaders improve employee experience, and employees feel a sense of purpose and belonging at work.”

Microsoft Viva Goals offers a wide variety of features that can help the entire team updated on the progress of their work. It includes the ability to create OKRs from scratch or use Viva Goals’

built-in templates, Projects and Tasks aligned to OKRs, custom dashboards and dynamically updating OKRs, shareable links to dashboards, OKR approval workflows, Organizational, Team, and Individual goal pages, and Chart View.

It is a part of Microsoft Viva with Teams integration, making it accessible within a single place. Microsoft also stresses that Viva Goals is available as a web application with no prerequisites like Microsoft products or subscriptions. Nonetheless, as an application in Teams, users would need a Microsoft Teams product license (can be licensed with Microsoft 365 F1, F3, E3, A3, E5, A5; Office 365 F3, E1, A1, E3, A3, E5, A5; Microsoft 365 Business Basic, Business Standard, Business Premium; or Microsoft SharePoint K, Plan 1, or Plan 2 license).