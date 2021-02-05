Microsoft releases Visual Studio Code version 1.53 with wrap tabs, Emmet improvements and more

Microsoft today announced the release of January 2021 release (version 1.53) of Visual Studio Code. This update comes with number of new features and improvements including wrap editor tabs, improved Javascript debugging, Emmet improvements and more. Find the full change log below.
- Wrap tabs – Wrap editor tabs in the workbench instead of having a scrollbar.
- Configure tab decorations – Add editor tab status decorations.
- Customize search mode – Use the Search view or open a new Search editor.
- JavaScript debugging – Support for conditional exception breakpoints and Node.js worker_threads.
- Notebook UX updates – Outline view for Notebook cells, and breadcrumbs for improved navigation.
- Markdown preview image auto update – Preview automatically updates when images change.
- Emmet improvements – Faster performance and supporting the latest features.
- Extension guidelines – Documented best practices for extension authors.
- Remote Development video series – Learn to create and configure container-based environments.
