Microsoft releases Visual Studio Code version 1.53 with wrap tabs, Emmet improvements and more

Microsoft Visual Studio Code Warp tabs

Microsoft today announced the release of January 2021 release (version 1.53) of Visual Studio Code. This update comes with number of new features and improvements including wrap editor tabs, improved Javascript debugging, Emmet improvements and more. Find the full change log below.

Source: Microsoft

