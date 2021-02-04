Microsoft has announced that they have made an expanded library of illustrations and icons available to Visio users to help them better illustrate their ideas.

Users are able to easily insert a wide variety and number of icons and illustrations in Visio diagrams. Once they’re in place, rotate, colour, and resize them with no loss of image quality.

Currently, the new artwork is only available to Office Insiders, but if no issues arise the content should roll out to regular users in a number of weeks.

If you are an Insider you can access the feature by:

To choose the icon to insert in your Visio diagram, click Insert > Icons.

Enter a keyword in the Search box or browse one of the available categories.

To choose an illustration to insert in your Visio diagram, click the Illustrations tab, and then enter a keyword in the Search box, or browse one of the available categories.

Select the icon or illustration and click Insert.

The feature is rolling out to Office Insiders who are running Beta Channel Version 2101 (Build 13707.20008) or later.

If you are desperate to access the icons it is easy to join the Office Insider program from the Accounts page in Visio.