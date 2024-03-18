Microsoft updates the Teams app store with user reviews, installation improvements, and more

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Microsoft announced updates to the app store within its Teams collaboration platform. The Teams app store now offers over 2,000 downloadable applications. To assist users in finding the most relevant ones, Microsoft is introducing user ratings and reviews. This will allow users to make decisions based on the experiences of others.

Additionally, a streamlined installation process is planned for release this spring. This will reduce the number of steps required to install and begin using an app. An improved search function is also coming, which will allow users to search for apps by keywords, reviews, and app usage data.

For administrators, a new “User Requests” tab within the Teams Admin Center will provide details on user app requests. This has information such as the requester’s name, email address, and justification for the request. Users requesting apps will receive notifications regarding approval/denial status and any relevant installation instructions.

Updates are also planned for app developers. These include removing the requirement for admin approval on activity notifications and allowing the inclusion of member profile pictures within Adaptive Cards.

Microsoft offered a collaboration with Matter, a third-party app developer, as a success story. This collaboration reportedly led to a tripling of app installs and a 131% increase in user engagement for Matter’s app.

