Microsoft Teams to now have in-app device store

Microsoft has revealed plans for an in-app Teams devices store experience on their Microsoft 365 roadmap.

The new feature, identified as 169201, will be available on the Web and Desktop platforms, accessible globally in the standard multi-tenant cloud instance of Microsoft Teams. With this update, customers will be able to explore and purchase certified Teams devices directly within the Teams app itself.

The in-app store will likely integrate with existing device management capabilities within Microsoft Teams, providing a centralized platform for managing and monitoring all Teams devices.

The in-app store will offer a range of certified devices, including headsets, web cameras, desk phones, Teams Rooms, and more. Users can navigate devices through categorized sections, use search or filters to find specific devices, and seamlessly make purchases within the familiar Microsoft Teams interface. Microsoft is also adding a new shared display mode to Microsoft Teams for BYOD meeting rooms.

On the other hand, small businesses will have a tailored experience, enabling them to purchase devices directly within Teams. Initially available for businesses in the US and Canada, this new feature ensures a streamlined purchasing process without the need to leave the app.

This enhancement is set to enter the General Availability phase, with rollout scheduled to commence in February 2024.