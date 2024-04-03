With new Microsoft Planner rolling out for everyone in Teams, will To Do get abandoned?

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Microsoft has just arrived with an announcement today: the newly revamped Microsoft Planner is now rolling out for everyone who uses Teams after a few weeks of being in preview. From the look of it, folks may start abandoning the To-Do app real soon.

Because why shouldn’t they? The Redmond company says that the new Planner combines how simple the To-Do app is, the collaboration of Planner, and the power of Microsoft Project for the web. All in one place. It’s well-designed to manage work from individual tasks all the way to enterprise-scale projects.

With a Microsoft 365 license, you can access premium features like Timeline view, dependencies, and custom fields. The new Planner icon reflects its expanded capabilities, and upcoming updates will include Copilot integration and the ability to upgrade to premium plans.

But Microsoft also promises the other To Do, Planner, and Project for the Web endpoints outside of Teams will still keep working as always.

If you’re uncertain whether you’ve got the updated Planner, you can verify it by looking at the top-left corner of the app. Instead of the usual green logo, you’ll notice a logo featuring shades of purple, darker purple, and blue, arranged in a stacked manner.