Microsoft has brought their latest Stable version of Edge to Android, with Edge 93 now rolling out to Android users.

The update does not bring any UI changes to the browser, unlike on the desktop where it brings Vertical Tab improvements, but it does bring a number of under the hood changes, such as the removal of 3DES in TLS and policies to bypass ClickOnce and DirectInvoke prompts, and of course a number of security improvements.

Microsoft has recently merged the code base for the desktop and mobile versions, meaning features can flow more easily from the desktop to the mobile client. Previously the Edge for Android browser was stuck on Chromium 77, which is far from ideal for security.

You can download the latest version of Edge for Android from the Google Play store here.

via Techdows