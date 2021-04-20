Report: Microsoft is working on an updated Microsoft Store app with big policy changes

According to the latest report from Windows Central, Microsoft is working on a major upgrade for Microsoft Store experience in Windows 10 devices. First, Microsoft is working on a new Microsoft Store app that will work reliably and Microsoft has plans to improve the Store app with monthly release cadence. Second, Microsoft will bring the following policy changes that will enable many Windows developers to submit their apps to Microsoft Store.

Allow developers to submit unpackaged Win32 apps to the Store

Allow developers to host apps and updates on their own content delivery network (CDN)

Allow developers to use third-party commerce platforms in apps

With the new policy changes, Microsoft wants to position Microsoft Store as an open platform for developers to deliver all kinds of apps to Windows 10 users. This new Microsoft Store experience is expected to be released in the fall, alongside the Windows 10 Sun Valley update.

Source: WindowsCentral