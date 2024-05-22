Microsoft unveils Volumetric APIs to extend Windows apps into 3D space

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft announced a new effort to bring Windows apps into the world of 3D. Partnering with Meta, the company is creating a new category of applications called Volumetric Apps. These apps will allow developers to extend the functionality of their existing Windows software into the 3D space experienced through Meta Quest headsets.

Honestly, it’s not the first time Microsoft has announced something for VR headsets. Last month, Microsoft announced that OneNote app is available for Apple Vision Pro. Not only this, Microsoft also announced that it would let users attend meetings on Apple Vision Pro.

Back to Meta, while details are still emerging, Microsoft is offering a Volumetric API (application programming interface) for developers.

This API will act as a bridge, allowing developers to take their existing Windows applications and add 3D elements that can interact with the VR environment.

Imagine working on a 3D design project in a dedicated virtual space, or manipulating data visualized in 3D. Volumetric apps have the potential to change the way we interact with certain types of Windows software.

This is just the first step in Microsoft’s plan to expand the reach of the Windows platform into the realm of VR. With the announcement still fresh, details are limited, but Microsoft is encouraging developers to sign up for a preview program to gain access to the Volumetric API.

The future of Windows appears to be embracing new frontiers. By extending familiar applications into VR, Microsoft is aiming to transform the way we work, play, and interact with computers.

More here.