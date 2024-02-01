Microsoft to let users attend meetings on Apple Vision Pro

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Microsoft announced that its productivity suite, Microsoft 365, and its AI assistant, Copilot, will be available on Apple’s mixed-reality headset, Vision Pro, which apparently isn’t worth the hype, starting February 2nd.

Microsoft 365 apps, including Teams, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, and Loop, will be optimized for Vision Pro’s infinite canvas, allowing users to open and resize them freely. This feature allows users to work on multiple applications simultaneously within the same virtual space, enabling multitasking and collaboration.

I am mostly excited to see Teams in Vision Pro because

It will utilize Persona avatars, which realistically represent participants’ facial expressions and hand gestures during video meetings.

Teams on Vision Pro will also allow seamless integration with other apps and the ability to share and preview 3D content directly within chats and channels.

According to Microsoft, you will:

Get more out of your meetings by being more engaged in the meetings you attend and quickly catch up for the ones you don’t.

Transform your writing: Copilot drafts, edits, summarizes and creates alongside you.

Bring your ideas to life: Use natural language commands to start a new presentation from a simple prompt or outline.

Analyze and explore data: Identify trends, create powerful visualizations, or ask for recommendations to drive different outcomes.

The Microsoft 365 apps and Copilot will be available for download on the App Store within Vision Pro starting February 2nd.

You can learn more here and here.