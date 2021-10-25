Microsoft recognized as Leader in Unified Communications and Meetings Solutions

Microsoft was recognized as a Leader in both the 2021 Gartner Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Gartner Meeting Solutions Magic Quadrant reports. This is Microsoft’s 3rd year as a Leader for UCaaS and the 15th year as a Leader for Meetings Solutions. As you can see from the image above, Microsoft is the only vendor positioned as the highest in ability to execute in both reports.
Many large organizations around the world are using Microsoft Teams: 124 organizations have more than 100,000 users of Teams, and nearly 3,000 organizations have over 10,000.
You can download the Gartner Unified Communications as a Service report and Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions report to learn more.
Source: Microsoft