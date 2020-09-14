Microsoft’s seperation with Halo developer Bungie is one of the most infamous studio breakups or all time, but it would appear that Microsoft has been keen to mend the two company’s relationship.

The information comes from industry insider Jeff Grubb, who previously leaked the release date of the Xbox Games Showcase, on an episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast alongside ex-Game Informer editor Imran Khan.

“I’ve heard that [discussions] have fallen through repeatedly, and right now the price is too high and those talks have stalled is what I’ve heard,” Grubb said when discussing the Xbox Bungie developments.

While Bungie split from Microsoft in 2007 to create games outside of the Halo series – although the developer would continue working on the series until Halo Reach in 2011 – the developer then joined Activision. Ex-Bungie composer Marty O’Donnell expressed the developer’s regrets on joining Activision after the company departed from that relationship.

Microsoft and Bungie has worked together recently on bringing Destiny 2 and all of its DLC content to Xbox Game Pass, but there’s no word on if the two companies will share any additional projects in three future.

The Destiny developer is currently working on a new project. While not much is known about the game, it has been described as a comedic loot-based RPG.