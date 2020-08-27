Halo veteran Joseph Staten brought back on board as Infinite project lead

As a writer and cinematics director for the original Bungie run of Halo games, Halo veteran Joseph Staten is an important pillar of what made the series what it is. Following the delay of the upcoming Halo Infinite, Staten is back to help finish up the game.

Joseph Staten took to Twitter to announce his return to the iconic first-person shooter series, revealing his role as the game’s new project lead.

“I’m thrilled to join Halo to help them ship Halo Infinite,” Staten said. “As the project lead for the Infinite Campaign, I will be supporting the team’s existing, great leaders and empowering them to do their best work.”

“Please don’t expect to hear much from me. I’ve got a lot of catching up to do. But I’m honored to have this opportunity and will of course Keep It Clean.

Joseph Staten, while departing from the main development of the series, has never been too far removed from Halo. While the veteran developer was once the cinematic director up until Halo Reach, Staten has stayed involved with the series. From writing Halo: Shadow of Intent to voicing the Grunts in Halo 5, it’s clear that Staten still adores the franchise.

Despite its delay, Infinite appears to be back on track after its graphically mediocre gameplay reveal. While internal “complex changes” to the game’s newly created Slipspace Engine were made last year in order to better meet the game’s 60fps performance targets – a fact that was confirmed through the CV of the game’s engine architect – it might be a while until we see the upgraded visuals of Microsoft’s flagship series.