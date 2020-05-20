The Microsoft HoloLens 2 is an expensive bit of kit, but by all accounts, Microsoft has hit the sweet spot with companies looking for innovative solutions for their problems.

Now in a new video, Microsoft is claiming these companies are seeing a great return on their investment, saying for example that Lockheed Martin saved nearly $70 million in one year using the headset.

Microsoft is claiming all kinds of efficiency improvements and use cases, saying with HoloLens 2 and Azure organizations are simultaneously driving faster training and up-skilling of employees, decreased task and process completion time, and reduced error rates and waste driving global demand for these solutions.

Examples include using the HoloLens 2 to train firstline workers on how to assemble ventilators for treating COVID-19 victims. On that occasion, if workers need help with assembly, they were able to ask for assistance via Dynamics 365 Remote Assist, which enables hands-free video calling on the HoloLens to let operators collaborate with experts on a PC or mobile device.

Avicenne Hospital in France also used HoloLens 2 and Dynamics 365 Remote Assist to enable multiple medical professionals to jointly participate in visits and consultations, while limiting the number of healthcare employees exposed to each patient. By using mixed reality to access virtual 3D copies of patient records, they eliminated the passing of physical charts and reducing the number of times a doctor or nurse needs to touch equipment, helping them to minimize exposure while ensuring great patient care.

Even when it came to training doctors, the HoloLens 2 came in useful. At Case Western Reserve University, instead of working together on campus, all 185 first-year students from Case Western Reserve University’s School of Medicine are using Microsoft HoloLens 2 and the university’s signature HoloAnatomy mixed-reality software for remote learning.

Microsoft recently released a major update for the HoloLens which brought several new features like support for 5G LTE dongle, support for Windows Autopilot, app dark mode and more. Microsoft is also expanding availability Microsoft HoloLens 2 to 16 new countries, with the headset to be available in fall 2020 in the new regions.

