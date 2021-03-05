In a presentation for Ignite 2021, Microsoft Senior Program Manager Darryl Brown announced that Microsoft is planning to unify the desktop and mobile code base for their Edge browser.

Currently, Edge Mobile is based in Webkit, and has an entirely separate codebase, meaning a feature on both desktop and mobile needs to be built twice.

Microsoft plans to mobile all the browsers to Chromium, which is expected to result in features coming faster to mobile.

The work has been going on behind the scenes for a year now, and will soon be available in beta on the Google Play Store and Apple Test flight.

via Neowin.