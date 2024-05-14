Xbox Insiders can download games and updates days before they are officially released

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Xbox Insiders has some exciting news dropped today with the release of a new Xbox Update Preview for the Alpha ring. This update brings: update pre-download!

It allows you to download updates for certain games days before they are officially released. This means you can by pre-downloading the update, you won’t have to wait for it to download when it’s officially released. This can be a huge time saver, especially for large updates.

Hence once the update goes live, you’ll be able to start playing the game immediately because the update will already be downloaded and installed.

The first game to support this feature is Sea of Thieves Insider, you can check it in “My games & apps” section to see if pre-download is available for your favored title. Hopefully, many more games will be adding updated pre-download support in the future.

The update also has other improvements, such as easier wireless network management. The update eases how you manage your Wi-Fi connections. You can now easily remember, forget, activate, and disconnect from remembered networks. The list will also include your current network, making it simpler to manage your connections. Last week, Xbox revealed an update where it can now remember 10 Wifis instead of 1.

An error that sometimes appears when viewing or managing subscriptions has been squashed.

More here.