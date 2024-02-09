Microsoft confirms that Windows 11 Version 24H2 will be this year's annual feature update

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Yesterday, Microsoft confirmed that Windows 11 Version 24H2 will be this year’s annual feature update. Windows 11 Version 24H2 will be released later this year with several new AI focused features, and other productivity improvements. This release cadence is in line with already announced plans for Windows 11 which will have an annual feature update that releases in the second half of the calendar year. Starting with Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26052 which was released to Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels yesterday, you can notice the versioning updated under Settings > System > About (and winver) to version 24H2.

Before Windows 11 Version 24H2, Microsoft is expected to release Windows 11 Version 24H1 with some key improvements. Dell recently revealed that Windows 11 Version 24H1 will be available for download starting April of this year and will be available for factory installations starting August of this year.

Along with the availability information, Dell also revealed that Windows 11 Version 24H1 will come with WiFi 7 support. WiFi 7, also known as IEEE 802.11be, is the upcoming WiFi standard that represents a significant advancement in wireless networking technology that will deliver Extremely High Throughput (EHT) to greatly enhance the speed, performance, and efficiency of WiFi networks.

Samsung recently announced that the ability to use Galaxy phones as webcam for Galaxy Book Windows PCs is coming later this year. This feature will require the upcoming Windows 11 Version 24H1 update.