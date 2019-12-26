Microsoft is planning to make it easier to find and install optional updates in Windows 10.

Optional Updates including drivers, feature updates, and monthly non-security quality updates.

Introduced in Windows 10 Insider Build 19536, the item on the Windows Updates page would mean Windows 10 users would no longer need to browse Device Manager for a specific device to update.

Windows Update will still automatically keep your drivers up to date, but if you’re having a problem, one of those optional drivers might help.

The new feature should show up in Windows 10 20H1 due to arrive towards the end of H1 2020.

Via WindowsLatest