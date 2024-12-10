Microsoft to launch more Call of Duty games on Game Pass after Black Ops 6 success

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft is reportedly gearing up to launch more Call of Duty titles on Xbox Game Pass subscription service. The Redmond company successfully launched Black Ops 6 in October, its first COD title since Activision’s acquisition, and it was a hit.

The rumors stemmed after users spotted that several older classic Call of Duty games were available on the Microsoft Store. The Santa Monica video game published added Call of Duty 1, Call of Duty 2, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, and Call of Duty: United Offensive to the Store, building on what’s-already-available Black Ops 6 and Modern Warfare 3.

“Probably preparing a Game Pass drop,” the spotter believes. In the past, there was a trend where older games on the Store usually preceded their addition to Game Pass.

The Black Ops 6 is available to purchase as a standalone game, but you can also subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass to try it. It is the most successful Call of Duty title in the franchise’s history. Within the first 30 days, Black Ops topped the list of total players, most hours played, and total matches.

The first-person shooter hit also made a mark on the Game Pass subscription number with Microsoft reporting a surge in the subscription numbers during the launch week. And with the $1-priced 14-day trial of Xbox PC Game Pass returning (via Store), there’s never a better time to try Game Pass to play Call of Duty.