Microsoft’s task management app, Microsoft To Do has received a new update on both iOS and Windows 10.

The most important feature in this update is the Completed smart list, which groups completed tasks into a list, making it easier for you to take an overview of all your tasks in the app. The feature was rolled out to To Do users on Android yesterday and is now available for both Windows 10 and iOS users. And if you’re using To Do on your Windows 10 PC, you’ll notice that the blue color icon that was taken away in the last update is now back. You can see the official changelog below.

Microsoft To Do update changelog for Windows 10

Want to have an overview of all your tasks? Introducing the All smart list, one of your top requested features. You’ll now see all your tasks grouped by list.

We didn’t just stop at the All smart list, we now also have the Completed smart list so you can also see all the tasks you’ve checked off. Enable both in settings.

If you weren’t a fan of your completed tasks mixing with the uncompleted ones, then you’ll be glad to hear that we’ve moved your completed tasks to the bottom. Now you have easy access to the completed tasks without them getting in the way of your productivity.

Did you notice that if you right-clicked on a task we would suddenly scroll you up to the top of the list? That wasn’t a new feature, just a bug. We’ve fixed it now.

You might have noticed that new tasks didn’t respect your top of the list settings in the Tasks list when you added them from a different smart list. They’ll now pay a bit more attention to your settings.

We made some accessibility announcement improvements on the last updated status in notes.

Microsoft To Do update changelog for iOS

Want to have an overview of all your tasks? Introducing the All smart list, one of your top requested features.

We didn’t just stop at the All smart list, we now also have the Completed smart list so you can also see all the tasks you’ve checked off.

If you weren’t a fan of your completed tasks mixing with the uncompleted ones, then you’ll be glad to hear that we’ve moved your completed tasks to the bottom. Now you have easy access to the completed tasks without them getting in the way of your productivity.

Coming from Wunderlist? We’ve made some improvements to our importer.

We fixed a crash that happened when you sorted a list while the app was syncing.

We made some accessibility improvements: VoiceOver now announces the change of state for the user consent button, and also announces the current calendar date when setting a custom reminder date.

You can download Microsoft To Do from the below links. Alternatively, you can visit App store or Microsoft Store and search for the app.