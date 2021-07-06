Microsoft recently released a minor update to the To Do app on Apple App Store. This v2.47 update comes with usability improvements and better syncing.

The full changelog reads:

In this release, we have made UX improvements for a better sync experience. There are some accessibility bug fixes as well.

Microsoft To Do is the task management app that makes it easy to stay organized and manage your life. In February, Microsoft announced the availability of Microsoft To Do widgets for iOS 14 devices. With the new widgets, you can view your to-do lists from your home screen. Microsoft To Do will allow you to add any of the following three types of widgets.

Your Tasks Widget

My Day Widget

Add Task Widget

You can download the updated Microsoft To Do app here from Apple App Store.

via onMSFT