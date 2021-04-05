Microsoft To Do for iOS drops support for iOS 12 or below devices

Microsoft today released a minor update for To Do app for iOS devices. This v2.41 update comes some bug fixes. Along with bug fixes, Microsoft announced that To Do app will no longer support for iOS 12 or below devices. If you want latest updates from To Do app, you need to upgrade your device OS to iOS 13 or above.

In February, Microsoft announced the availability of Microsoft To Do widgets for iOS 14 devices. With the new widgets, you can view your to-do lists from your home screen. Microsoft To Do will allow you to add any of the following three types of widgets.

Your Tasks Widget

My Day Widget

Add Task Widget

You can download the updated Microsoft To Do app here from Apple App Store.