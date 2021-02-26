Latest Microsoft To Do beta for Android comes with improvements to task suggestions GUI

Microsoft yesterday released a new update for Microsoft To Do beta app in Play Store. In this new update, Microsoft has made improvements to task suggestions GUI. Microsoft has also introduced user switching in To Do shortcut. This update also comes with some bug fixes.

Fixed some potential app crashes.

Added third party notices

Microsoft To Do is a task management app to help you stay organized and manage your day-to-day.

You can download the updated To Do beta app from Google Play Store here.