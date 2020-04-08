Microsoft has been experimenting on and off with improvements to the Windows 10 volume flyout, and in the latest Insider Build of Windows 10 2004, it seems they are once again testing a more functional version of the feature.

Uncovered by Albacore, the feature brings media transport to the volume flyout, allowing you to control any music using Global Media Controls.

Hopefully, this feature will replace the other annoying volume overlay which has been the bane of my life.

It is not known if the feature will make the final release cut, but here’s hoping.