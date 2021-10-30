Request Approvals are amongst the most critical workflows in a company and the Approvals app in Microsoft Teams allows you to quickly and easily create, manage and share approvals directly from your hub for teamwork.

There may be times when managers need more formal attestation, such as a signature, before being able to act on an approval request.

Microsoft has announced that they will soon allow Teams admins to enable electronic signature support through DocuSign within the Microsoft Teams Approval app (desktop and web).

When a Teams admin has added a provider such as DocuSign, that provider will be available in the Approvals app when a signature is needed. The Approvals app will track the entire workflow, in context, within Teams.

DocuSign will send an email to anyone listed as a signer on the request stating that there is a request for their signature. Internal signers will also get a Teams notification.

Note that a DocuSign license will still be required to leverage this functionality.

Microsft expects to roll out this feature in mid-November and expect the rollout to be completed by late November.

Read more about Approvals in Microsoft Teams here.