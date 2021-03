Sometimes you don’t want every discussion in a meeting minuted, but if you are recording a Microsoft Teams then you either record all of it or have several interrupted recordings.

Zoom lets you pause recording at any time, and today it has been revealed, via UserVoice, that Microsoft is working on the same feature.

Despite the seeming simplicity of the highly requested feature, it appears it will only be showing up in the client later this year.

via onMSFT