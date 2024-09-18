Microsoft Teams will let you have more control over live captions & meeting transcript

The new feature's rolling out in November this year

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

One thing Microsoft Teams has over its competitors is its live captions feature, available to everyone. It’s so effective that you can even get meeting transcriptions and recaps. For premium users, there’s also live translation for captions, a feature that’s been around since at least 2022.

And now, Microsoft will give you more control over what you can do with live captions, transcription, and meeting recaps on Teams.

The Redmond tech giant recently hinted at something in a newly added entry on the Microsoft 365 Roadmap site (Feature ID: 416072). Basically, you’ll soon be able to disable the copying and forwarding of live captions, transcripts, and recaps if you’re a meeting organizer.

This expands the existing control that prevents copying or forwarding of meeting chats. Meeting organizers with eligible licenses will see a new option in the meeting settings called “Turn off copying and forwarding of meeting chat, live captions, and transcript.”

“When this control is enabled, meeting participants won’t be able to copy the meeting chat, live captions, live transcript, or any insights generated from intelligent meeting recap,” says Microsoft in the update.

The rollout begins in November 2024 for desktop, iOS, and Android platforms.

The announcement came just in time as Microsoft announced a lot of new AI smarts for Office apps during the Copilot-centric “Wave 2” event. We’re getting new features like Copilot Pages, “prioritize my inbox” on Outlook,

the narrative builder on PowerPoint, and more on Excel and OneDrive—exclusive for Microsoft 365 Copilot subscribers.