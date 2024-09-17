Copilot-powered "narrative builder" on PowerPoint helps you make better presentation

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

The Office apps are getting a handful of new AI features, as announced at its Wave 2 event.

Microsoft arrived with a lot of updates during the Microsoft 365 Copilot’s “Wave 2” livestream. The Office apps are getting a handful of new AI features, including the “narrative builder” on PowerPoint.

The feature, which now goes live for business users, lets you create a compelling deck from scratch—which you can even do using your company’s template. Once the narrative is built in the draft, you can delete topics, rearrange them, or even add topics and then upload documents to support it.

“Copilot in PowerPoint now offers Narrative Builder, helping you to iterate with Copilot to build a great first draft in minutes and with brand manager, Copilot can leverage your organization’s branded templates,” says Microsoft.

Outlook is also getting smarter. The new “prioritize my inbox” helps you declutter your piling inbox by asking Copilot to prioritize emails based on their importance. Then, once clicked, it shows you why it’s important and some of the suggested actions to take.

Microsoft is also improving Copilot in Word to let you reference data from emails and meetings, alongside data from documents, to make it easier to bring in attachments from emails or entire talking points from meetings. The popular word-processing app is getting better at its AI-assisted drafts.

Microsoft is also rolling out Copilot in OneDrive later this month, making it easy to summarize and compare up to five files to spot differences between them. These features are available for Microsoft 365 Copilot subscribers—its enterprise tier that’s separate from the individual-focused Copilot Pro.