Microsoft is currently developing a new feature for Teams to let users customize their appearance. Called Video Filters, the new feature will adjust the lightening levels, smooth out facial features, thereby letting you customize your appearance.

The upcoming Video Filters feature appears to be an effort to add more consumer-friendly features to Teams. While many users might label it as not useful, it kind of complements other consumer-focussed features such as the ability to set virtual background.

Microsoft won’t be the first company to add a feature like this. Rival platform Zoom has this feature for quite some time now, and if that’s what refrained you from using Microsoft’s collaboration tool, you might want to rethink your decision.

That being said, the Video Filters feature is currently in the developmental phase, meaning you should not switch to Teams right now if you’re planning to switch just for this feature. But you won’t have to wait much longer either as Microsoft is planning to make the feature available for the general public next month, August. However, the exact launch date is not known at this point in time.

If you’re a Teams user., hit the comments section and let us know whether you find the Video Filters feature useful.