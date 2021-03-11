Microsoft Teams Walkie Talkie feature is coming soon to Apple iOS devices

by Pradeep

 

Last year, Microsoft announced the new Walkie Talkie feature in Teams. This push-to-talk experience enables clear, instant, and secure voice communication over the cloud, turning employee- or company-owned smartphones and tablets into a walkie-talkie. Microsoft recently confirmed that this Walkie Talkie feature is coming to Apple iOS devices in June this year.

This native built-in app in Teams turns employee or company-owned iOS smartphones and tablets into a walkie-talkie, reducing the number of devices employees must carry and lowering costs for IT.

Source: Microsoft

