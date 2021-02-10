Microsoft is adding a new tier to its Microsoft Teams subscription service. Microsoft Teams Pro will offer enhanced “meeting intelligence and webinar capabilities,” allowing organizations to host Teams Live events and Teams Meetings for interactive online sessions.

Microsoft Teams Pro may also include features such as dynamic views and other meeting-related options

The new plan can be added to any Microsoft 365, Office 365, and Microsoft 365 E5, E3, A5, A3, Business Standard, and Business Basic subscription.

The new plan was revealed via Office Message Center in message 238782 and the new plan is set to roll out in March 2021.

via Petri.com