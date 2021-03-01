Microsoft Teams Panels now generally available for enterprise customers

At Ignite 2020, Microsoft announced a new category of devices called Microsoft Teams Panels. Microsoft Teams Panels is a compact digital display that offers a space and time management solution. Using Teams Panels, employees can book an available meeting room on the spot or find another time slot and reserve it right from the panel.

Microsoft recently announced the general availability of Microsoft Teams Panels. Crestron is the first hardware partner to have Microsoft Teams Panels available on the market.

In the coming months, Microsoft will add the following new features to Teams Panels.

Room Capacity Warning leverages select in-room cameras to detect when the maximum people allowed per room is reached.

leverages select in-room cameras to detect when the maximum people allowed per room is reached. Nearby Rooms lets employees view the building floor plan and book another room when a space is unavailable.

lets employees view the building floor plan and book another room when a space is unavailable. Room Check-in Notification sends a message to the in-room display that people in the next meeting are waiting outside.

sends a message to the in-room display that people in the next meeting are waiting outside. Remove Unused Scheduled Room identifies and allows for the removal of ‘ghost’ meetings to free up unused meeting space time slots.

Source: Microsoft