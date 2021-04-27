It has been 6 months since Microsoft last updated their Microsoft Teams usage numbers, when the company revealed they had 115 million daily active users.

Included with today’s earnings, Microsoft has now updated the number, revealing they added 30 million daily active users, for a total of 145 million DAU.

#MicrosoftTeams now 145 million daily active users ?? – thank you to customers, partners, and team — Jeff Teper (@jeffteper) April 27, 2021

The news was announced by Jeff Teper, Corporate Vice President of Microsoft 365.

The growth appears rather steading, with the exponential growth of the heyday of the pandemic over.

Microsoft Teams however appears to have increasingly become the corporate standard, and it would not be surprising to see Zoom eventually displaced in the majority of large companies.