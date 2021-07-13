Microsoft Teams Multi-Geo support now available

Microsoft today announced the general availability of Microsoft Teams Multi-Geo support. With Microsoft 365 Multi-Geo, organizations using Microsoft Teams can now provision and store data at rest in the geo locations of their choice. This will help them meet data residency requirements.

In a Multi-Geo environment, an organization’s Microsoft 365 tenant consists of a central location and one or more satellite locations. The tenant’s central location is based on where the Microsoft 365 subscription was originally provisioned and satellite locations are the additional geo locations specified by admins.

Microsoft Teams Multi-Geo is available with following subscription plans.

Microsoft 365 F1, F3, E3, or E5

Office 365 F3, E1, E3, or E5

Exchange Online Plan 1 or Plan 2

OneDrive for Business Plan 1 or Plan 2

SharePoint Online Plan 1 or Plan 2

Source: Microsoft